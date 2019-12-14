Protesters observe fast in Guwahati

Guwahati: The indefinite curfew which was in force in Dibrugarh municipal area was relaxed for 5 hours on Friday even as large number of people gathered in Chandmari area of Guwahati to observe a fast called by the AASU to protest against the Citizenship Act.

In Dibrugarh municipal area, the indefinite curfew was relaxed from 8 am, officials said.

A large number of people, including artists, singers and filmstars also observed a 10-hour fast called by the influential students’ organisation against the Act from 6 am. (PTI)