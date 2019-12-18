CM downplays Cong move to form govt

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has downplayed the move of the Congress to form a new government in the state with the support of RDA comprising UDP-HSPDP combine and UPF consisting of PDF, NCP and an Independent.

Reacting to a query, Sangma said that he is not aware about the kind of political movement.

Sources said that the Congress leaders have met RDA and UPF to form a new government in the state.

“I can assure you that all the constituents of MDA are very much together and we have resolve that we will work together to find a solution to the problem. We are committed to the MDA,” the chief minister said.

Sangma informed that a meeting of the MDA was held where he briefed the partners about what is happening.

“We will always continue to meet as alliance partners to ensure unity”, he added.