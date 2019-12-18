IPL auction will be on mind during the game: Hope

Visakhapatnam: West Indies opener Shai Hope is quite “sure” that some of his teammates will have Thursday’s IPL auction on their minds during the second ODI against India but for him it will be “secondary” to beating Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the 2019 top run-getters’ list.

Hope, a chip of the old bloc, carried his bat through with a century in the first game but one number nugget that could interest the uninitiated is the runs he scored in ODIs this year. Talk about whether IPL auction will be on his mind, Hope sounded dismissive. “I am sure it would be but I am sure that’s secondary. We came here to play a series against India so whatever comes secondary is secondary,” Hope said on the eve of the second game. “I am sure some of the guys will be looking forward to the auction but we have an India series to play and that’s the main thing right now,” he added. (PTI)