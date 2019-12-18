IPL: McCullum hopes that cards fall KKR’s way

New Delhi:The auction for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is less than 48 hours away and all stakeholders are in the home stretch as far planning for the event is concerned.

Newly appointed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum said that he is hoping for some luck to assist them in all the preparations they have made thus far.

“On the way to Kolkata for the IPL Player Auction. Our KKR squad will be completed in just a couple of days’ time.

All the planning and preparations behind the scenes will require some luck come auction night. Here’s hoping the cards fall our way,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill and Lockie Ferguson are among the players that KKR have retained going into the auction.

Former New Zealand captain McCullum, who famously scored a whirlwind 158 while playing for KKR in the first ever IPL match in 2008, was announced as head coach of the franchise on August 15.

KKR’s decision to release T20 specialist Chris Lynn has come in for a lot of criticism and it will be interesting to see if they manage to buy him back at the auction on Thursday.

McCullum is considered as one of the most successful batsmen and captains of New Zealand cricket. He retired from all forms of cricket in August 2019.

He became the first New Zealander to score a triple hundred in a Test, 302 runs against India on 18 February 2014.

In 2014, he also became the first New Zealander to score 1000 test runs in a calendar year. (IANS)