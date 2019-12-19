HC asks Assam govt to restore mobile internet services

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has passed an interim order, asking Assam government to restore mobile internet services across the state from 1700 hours on Thursday.

A Division Bench of the High Court comprising Justice Monojit Bhuyan and Justice Soumitra Saikia delivered the interim order, taking up a number of PILs filed by advocates, journalists and others, seeking restoration of internet services.

The Court, which ordered restoration of the internet services, further said, “It would be open to the state authority to take step to curb and stop dissemination of explosive messages, videos on various social media platforms which may have a tendency to incite violence.”

Broadband service by all service providers were allowed to be restored by the government from December 17, but mobile internet services were kept suspended.

Mobile internet services were suspended since evening of December 11, when violence had broken out in different parts of the state during agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019.