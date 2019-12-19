Developed By: iNFOTYKE
NFR restores long-distance trains
GUWAHATI: With the improvement of law & order situation over affected areas of West Bengal, the Northeast Frontier Railway ( NFR) gradually restored few long distance trains to mitigate the problem of stranded passengers.
Accordingly, the following trains which were cancelled earlier have been re-introduced to run via Malda town as given below.
It may be mentioned here that NFR has to run goods trains also over this affected section so that there is no shortage of essential commodity in NE region in spite of operational constraints.
Down trains-
- 15960 Dibrugarh – Howrah Kamrup Express w.e.f. 17th December, 2019
- 12516 Silchar – Trivandrum Express w.e.f. 17th December, 2019
- 13182 Silghat Town – Kolkata Kaziranga Express w.e.f. 17th December, 2019
- 13176 Silchar – Sealdah Kanchan Jungha Express w.e.f. 18th December, 2019
- 12518 Guwahati – Kolkata Garib Rath Express w.e.f. 18th December, 2019
- 12344 New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah Darjeeling Mail w.e.f. 18th December, 2019
- 12552 Kamakhya – Yesvantpur AC Express w.e.f. 18th December, 2019
- 12346 Guwahati – Howrah Saraighat Express w.e.f. 19th December, 2019
- 12042 New Jalpaiguri – Howrah Shatabdi Express w.e.f. 19th December, 2019
- 13160 Jogbani – Kolkata Express w.e.f. 19th December, 2019
- 13148 Bamanhat – Sealdah Uttar Banga Express w.e.f. 19th December, 2019
- 12378 New Alipurduar – Sealdah Padatik Express w.e.f. 20th December, 2019
- 12364 Haldibari – Kolkata Express w.e.f. 20th December, 2019
- 15722 New Jalpaiguri – Digha Express w.e.f. 20th December, 2019
Up trains-
- 15959 Howrah – Dibrugarh Kamrup Express w.e.f. 18th December, 2019
- 13175 Sealdah – Silchar Kanchan Junga Express w.e.f. 18th December, 2019
- 13161 Kolkata – Balurghat Express w.e.f. 19th December, 2019
- 12345 Howrah – Guwahati Saraighat Express w.e.f. 18th December, 2019
- 12343 Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri Darjeeling Mail w.e.f. 19th December, 2019
- 13159 Kolkata – Jogbani Express w.e.f. 18th December, 2019
- 12041 Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express w.e.f. 19th December, 2019
- 13147 Sealdah – Bamanhat Uttar Banga Express w.e.f. 19th December, 2019
- 13173 Sealdah – Agartala Kanchan Jungha Express w.e.f. 19th December, 2019
- 15956 Delhi – Dibrugarh Brahmaputra Mail w.e.f. 16th December, 2019
- 22511 LTT – Kamakhya AC Express w.e.f. 18th December, 2019