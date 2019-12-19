NFR restores long-distance trains

GUWAHATI: With the improvement of law & order situation over affected areas of West Bengal, the Northeast Frontier Railway ( NFR) gradually restored few long distance trains to mitigate the problem of stranded passengers.

Accordingly, the following trains which were cancelled earlier have been re-introduced to run via Malda town as given below.

It may be mentioned here that NFR has to run goods trains also over this affected section so that there is no shortage of essential commodity in NE region in spite of operational constraints.

Down trains-

15960 Dibrugarh – Howrah Kamrup Express w.e.f. 17th December, 2019 12516 Silchar – Trivandrum Express w.e.f. 17th December, 2019 13182 Silghat Town – Kolkata Kaziranga Express w.e.f. 17th December, 2019 13176 Silchar – Sealdah Kanchan Jungha Express w.e.f. 18th December, 2019 12518 Guwahati – Kolkata Garib Rath Express w.e.f. 18th December, 2019 12344 New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah Darjeeling Mail w.e.f. 18th December, 2019 12552 Kamakhya – Yesvantpur AC Express w.e.f. 18th December, 2019 12346 Guwahati – Howrah Saraighat Express w.e.f. 19th December, 2019 12042 New Jalpaiguri – Howrah Shatabdi Express w.e.f. 19th December, 2019 13160 Jogbani – Kolkata Express w.e.f. 19th December, 2019 13148 Bamanhat – Sealdah Uttar Banga Express w.e.f. 19th December, 2019 12378 New Alipurduar – Sealdah Padatik Express w.e.f. 20th December, 2019 12364 Haldibari – Kolkata Express w.e.f. 20th December, 2019 15722 New Jalpaiguri – Digha Express w.e.f. 20th December, 2019

Up trains-