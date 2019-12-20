Speaker disallows no-confidence motion

SHILLONG: The opposition Congress moved a no- confidence motion during the special Assembly session on ILP on Thursday which, however, was disallowed by the Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh.

The Congress has cited failure of the government on all fronts such as protecting the interest of the people, financial mismanagement resulting in dislocation of developmental programmes and rampant corruption.

Giving his ruling, the Speaker said that the one-day special session was called to discuss the government’s resolution relating to the implementation of ILP.

Lyngdoh said, “Also, Rule 133 (3) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business says that the motion will be taken on such day not being more than 10 days and not less than 24 hours from the time at which leave is asked. But, we have only one-day special session sitting and therefore, a day cannot be fixed for discussion during this session.”

The opposition submitted the no-confidence motion at 9.30 am on Thursday. Referring to the Rule 133 (3) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, he said, “I will not admit this no-confidence motion”.

To this, Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma said that the special session was summoned with a special intent to allow the resolution to be adopted to which all the MLAs are committed. However, he said that the House has not got enough time to deliberate substantial issues of the public. He added that the last budget session was cut short due to parliamentary elections and pointed out that even the autumn session was short.

NC to topple government: Prestone

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong attacked the Congress for moving the no-confidence motion asserting that the intent of the Congress is to topple the state government.

He said that the issues of the prevailing situation are important to the legislators and said, “On hearing the text of the NC, it seems that the opposition wanted to bring down the government just because of the prevailing situation”. He added that the no-confidence motion is private members’ business and not that of the government.

He recalled that when a special session was held to discuss the GST, no other item was taken. “Let us focus ourselves on the ILP issue because we are concerned at the situation and we also wanted to pass a resolution. It is historic day but why mix-up other issues. This is purely politics. Kindly do not dilute it”, Prestone said.

Besides, he said that the Business Advisory Committee has approved the calendar for only one-day session and added that there was enough time during the last autumn session. He said enough time will be given in the next budget session.

Prestone said the ruling of the Speaker is final.

BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai also supported the ruling of the Speaker and asked the members not to lengthen the discussion on the floor of the House so that they can jointly raise their hands to pass the resolution brought by the government to implement ILP in the state. He also spoke about full exemption of CAA from the state.

Raising his hands up in the air, he said that the legislators, including the Speaker also should support the government’s resolution.