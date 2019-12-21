Cops meet headmen to better service

SHILLONG: The state police convened a meeting with the Rangbah Shnongs of various localities to strengthen the police-community relationship and discuss other issues at the police headquarters here on Friday.

The Rangbah Shnongs actively participated in the meeting by sharing their experiences and highlighted the problems faced by the people. It was pointed out that the police-community relationship is important to tackle crime.

Drug menace, traffic congestion, violation of no-parking zones, emergency response system, littering and crime were deliberated at length in the meeting.

The DGP expressed his gratitude to the headmen for their continuous effort in helping the police department.

“The police and the Dorbar Shnong must work in tandem to prevent any anti-social elements from sprouting,” he said.

RL Blah, general secretary of Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong, congratulated the police department for efficiently handling the law and order problems in the city and also emphasised on the necessity of active participation of the Dorbar Shnong in addressing the menace of drug trafficking and smooth flow of traffic, among other things.