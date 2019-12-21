DCs allay fears of cash crunch during festive season

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh has dismissed reports of any cash crunch in the district in the run up to Christmas celebrations when people withdraw huge sums of money for shopping.

There had been apprehension of a cash crunch due to last week’s widespread agitation over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the shutdown of internet as well as the curfew in Guwahati from where the Reserve Bank of India releases currency to the different states of the North East.

At the peak of the internet clampdown and curfew, many banks and ATMs had faced cash shortages in many parts of the region.

“There is nothing to worry because we have been able to bring in sufficient amount of money which will more than suffice during the Christmas season,” the DC said, while speaking to The Shillong Times on Friday evening in Tura.

On the problem faced in some of the State Bank of India ATMs in Tura, particularly the Chandmari ATM adjacent to the SBI Regional Office which has remained closed for more than a week, Singh said that maintenance teams from Guwahati had been delayed in arrival due to the curfew but would soon be on the job.

The Chandmari ATM is not the only one facing disruption. Two other SBI machines at its kiosk at municipal market, opposite district auditorium, have also developed mechanical problem unable to serve any customer compelling consumers to rush and make a beeline outside the main SBI branch in Babupara.

Also, though the DC has assured the public about the availability of money in the banks, the biggest hindrance to customers is the failure of the bank officials to maintain the cash flow in the ATMs which tend to dry up very soon during the season of Christmas. Consumers hope that necessary guidelines are given by the deputy commissioner to the banks to ensure cash stock is available in the ATMs.

East Garo Hills DC Swapnil Tembe also informed that there is no cash shortage in his district and a review meeting was held with bank officials, two days ago, to ensure a smooth flow of funds in the district.

Already, Tura has been literally brought to a standstill on Friday as a large number of people from different corners of Garo Hills arrived for Christmas shopping on Friday. Vehicles took almost an hour to travel from Chandmari to Tura Bazar, a distance of approximately 2 km, due to the huge traffic flow throughout the day.

More traffic snarls are expected on Saturday and traders have decided to keep their stores open on Sunday to cater to the growing demand of shoppers out to get last minute bargains on clothes and shoes.