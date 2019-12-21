Forum dismayed by govt ‘indifference’ over CAA concerns

GUWAHATI: The Assam Christian Forum (ACF) has expressed dismay at the apparent “indifference” of policy makers at the Centre and in the state to the growing concerns of the people of the country, and Assam in particular, over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Leaders of the forum, in a meeting here, alleged that the policy makers “seem to be prepared to adopt any measure to further their ideological goals and promote their electoral interests.”

“Among those who have fallen victims to indiscriminate firing (in the city recently) were mere passersby and no regrets have been expressed,” a statement issued here by Allen Brooks, spokesperson for the forum, said.

“When the ruling elite refer to the Northeast, they boast about things being ‘under control,’ not leaders being in dialogue with the people and attentive to their grievances. There is too little evidence of rethinking on their part in the face of nationwide protests. On the contrary, what we hear is about threats and warnings and their increased determination to push their will and their values against the will of the people,” the statement said.

“We are no more led by a democratic mindset, intelligent debate, sensitivity to other points of view and a search for a consensus. Our security is ensured by gun toting personnel that have been asked to keep ready against its citizens,” it said.

In this context, the leaders of the forum felt that the primary thought as Christians was not about condemnations and denunciations. “It is about our loyalty to the country and to our Constitution. It is about being one with the people and being eager to be of help. It is a time for serene reflection and attention to each other. Anyone concerned can accept to be self-critical, including the national leaders. Our prayers will never be wanting for a happy solution of the issue,” the statement quoting the forum leaders, added.