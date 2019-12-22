City gets into festive mood

Christmas shopping picks up pace

SHILLONG: The city is finally getting into festive mood after a week of protests and clampdown and people are coming out in hordes for last-minute shopping.

Shops in Police Bazar wore a festive look on Saturday evening with lights and decorations. The footfall of buyers was also high giving some hope to shop owners who have incurred losses.

A person selling Christmas decorations said sales have been badly affected due to the recent trouble in the city but hoped that business would improve as the festival is just few days away from now.

Harish Mordani of Uncle’s Shop said their sales have picked up since Friday but added that there are various factors which have led to the decline in market trends in the city.

The ban on coal mining and implementation of GST had affected business and it was made worse by the recent law and order situation.

Neil T Jatlani, the proprietor of Style Craft in Police Bazar, said the market has suffered in the last 10 days but business is likely to go up.

Besides apparel shops, bakeries are also making some profit. Customers have a variety of cakes and cookies to choose from.

Music and carols also filled the air on Saturday and a street performer was seen performing ‘Jingle Bells’ on his mouth organ.