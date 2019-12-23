KHADC chief dares UDA to face floor test

SHILLONG: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Latiplang Kharkongor challenged the MDCs of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to face the floor test.

He took exception to the demands of the UDA asking him to resign from the post of CEM asserting that he does not enjoy majority support.

Kharkongor is heading the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) coalition in the KHADC. Recently, two MDCs – Batskhem Ryntathiang and Grace Mary Kharpuri withdrew support to UDF and switched allegiance to the UDA. The numbers of the UDA increased to 16. However, there were claims and counter claims on majority by both the UDA and UDF.

UDA has MDCs from UDP, NPP and Independents while UDA enjoys the support of Congress, NPP and People’s Democratic Front (PDF).

Addressing a Press conference here on Monday, he said, “They (the UDA) should come to the floor of the House to show their strength of numbers. They could push for a special session and then we can accept”.

Stating that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has been making claims of getting the required numbers to form the Executive Council (EC), he maintained that no one is aware of who is leaving or entering the respective coalitions.

Kharkongor went on to say that the KHADC is a constitutional body and will fight for its autonomy to ensure that there is no interference from the state government.

Congress MDC Lamphrang Blah said that things would be made clear in the floor of the House and only then it could be accepted.