Sonowal commits for development of Tai Ahom community

GUWAHATI: Amid continuing widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by indigenous communities in the state, Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal has assured Tai Ahom community of firm commitment of his government

A delegation of Tai Ahom Coordination Committee, met the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Monday and discussed various issues relating to the community. The delegation submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister demanding expeditious measures for granting ST status, a satellite autonomous council for the community among others.

Sonowal while interacting with the delegation said that the State government was fully committed to secure all rights and interests of the indigenous people of the State. “The government has already taken up a number of steps to realize all round development of the Tai Ahom community,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the Central government also expressed its commitment in granting ST status to the six communities of the State and placed a bill in the Rajya Sabha before the end of its previous term. Moreover, the Group of Ministers of the State government constituted for examining all technicalities on the matter for submission of a report to the Central government is expected to finalize its report soon. He also said that the issue regarding a satellite autonomous council needed detail discussion and the State government would look into the matter.

The Chief Minister further said that in the last meeting of the Council of Ministers, the State government decided to revamp the Tai Ahom Development Council with higher allocation of fund so that more steps could be taken to realize the aspirations of the community.