Body found

SHILLONG: The Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills has informed that one highly-decomposed body of an unidentified man, wearing brown pant, red warmer, brown socks, white vest and full-sleeved checkered shirt of mixed colours (red, blue and yellow) was found in Umshyrpi stream behind Masjid Laban near Umshyrpi College on December 15.

Accordingly, inquest and other legal formalities have been observed and the body was sent to SDM&HO, Civil Hospital, Shillong, for holding post-mortem examination.

After post-mortem, the body was kept in the Civil Hospital morgue room for identification and claiming.

The Superintendent of Police has requested all concerned to contact officer in-charge of Madanriting police station (0364-2223168) or Police Control Room, Shillong (0364-2222214/2222215) for collection of the body.