Nongmunsong, Laban SC register win

SHILLONG: The 7th Ardhendu Chaudhuri day & night tennis ball cricket tournament organised by Rilbong Sports & Cultural Club under the artificial lighting system commenced on Monday at the Rilbong Sanatan Hindu Dharmasabha premises.

In the first match played between Nongmynsong and ICCA, Nongmynsong won by 32 runs. Nongmynsong won the toss, elected to bat first and scored 72 runs in 6 overs. In reply ICCA managed to score 40 runs in 6 overs. In the second match played between Laban SC and Trapstar Utd, Laban SC won by 5 wickets. Trapstar winning the toss elected to bat first and scored 30 runs in 6 overs. In reply Laban SC scored 33 runs in their designated 6 overs.