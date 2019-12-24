Sanjay Krishna appointed Assam chief secretary 

GUWAHATI: Kumar Sanjay Krishna, an IAS officer from the 1985 batch (Assam-Meghalaya cadre), has been appointed as the chief secretary to the government of Assam, an official notification stated on Tuesday.

Krishna, who is serving as the state additional chief secretary, (home, political, revenue and disaster management, information and public relations and printing and stationery departments) will take over charge from current chief secretary, Alok Kumar who retires on superannuation on December 31, 2019.