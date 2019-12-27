A Christmas without Jala and his unity message

SHILLONG: The clergy and catholic faithful in the city celebrated Christmas without the presence of Archbishop Dominic Jala who died in a tragic car accident in USA on October 10 and his message of unity among people of all faiths was missed by many during Christmas.

Fr. Michael Makri admitted that Dominic Jala’s Christmas message was missed this year by all.

“In his message, the Archbishop would always talk about

togetherness, unity and respecting people from every community and religion,” he said.

He said the message of Jala was always about unity with every individual whether he is a Catholic, Christian of any other denomination, Muslim or Hindu.”And considering the situation which prevails in the society, we miss his messages and encouraging words for unity and appreciation of others,” Fr. Makri said.

Echoing similar views, Fr. Joby Joseph, St Anthony’s College, said that people of the region, Catholic Church and the Diocese miss him a lot.

“Christmas was the time when he used to give us befitting messages as he always believed in peace, love and joy,” he said.

He also said that at a time when there is division in the region and the country, his spirit, grace and guidance would have given a better understanding and vision.