Court dismissing damage suit may weaken case

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Though the police recently arrested 16 persons and registered 41 cases for violence during the anti-CAA protests, disposing of over Rs 31-crore damage suit against 14 pressure groups for the violence in 2012-13 during the ILP-related agitation, may weaken the move of the law enforcers.

The police booked those who were involved in the recent violent incidents during the anti-CAA protests under Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPPA) and Meghalaya Maintenance of Public Order Act (MMPOA) besides adding several sections of IPC.

Sources said that after the ILP related violence in 2012-13, the government had set up a special court on November 7, 2013 to follow up the damage suit.

However, the judicial magistrate had disposed of the case against ILP agitators observing that there was laxity on the part of the government.

The government had filed the damage suit after three people were killed and properties worth crores of rupees damaged by miscreants during the pro-ILP agitation sponsored by 14 pressure groups. The cases were registered under MMPOA and provisions of Supreme Court order banning bandhs.

According to MMPOA, the sponsors of the agitations will be held responsible for the damage to both public and private properties.

The judicial magistrate in his order had said that in spite of umpteen opportunities given to the government, it has remained absent during the hearing for the last several days without taking any steps.

The court also observed that the government is no longer interested in pursuing the case against the pressure groups.

Out of 14, 12 pressure groups, who did not contest the case, are KSU, FKJGP, GSU, HNYF, All Jaintia Youth Welfare Organisation (AJYWO), Jaintia Youth Federation (JYF), Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU), Ri Bhoi Youth Federation (RBYF),



Khasi Women Welfare and Development Association (KWWADA), Association of Democratic Empowerment (ADE) and A’chik Youth Welfare Organisation (AYWO).

However, the Civil Society Women’s Organisation (CSWO), Synjuk Seng Samla Shnong (SSSS) and All India Garo Union (AIGU) had contested the case.

92 cases were charge-sheeted in 2014 out of the 129 criminal cases registered by the police.

However, in 2015, the government withdrew 92 cases filed against the leaders of pressure groups.