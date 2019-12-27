KSU to fight till ILP nod

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students Union (KSU) has made it clear that democratic movement will continue until and unless central government grants Inner Line Permit in the state.

Talking to media persons, KSU president, Lambok Marngar, said the Union expects the central government to listen to the voice of the people of Meghalaya since the state has been facing several issues with regard to influx for years.

“This is the right time for the central government to reconsider the demand of Meghalaya and implement ILP in our state,” he said.

Informing that the Union would continue its awareness programmes against Citizenship Amendment Act, he reiterated that the KSU cannot accept CAA as it would bring more influx into the state.

As the NESO has filed a petition in the Supreme Court and the next hearing is on January 22, he said the Union hopes that the Supreme Court will give justice to the people of the North East.

“At this point in time, we are watching the next move of the state government and like we have made it clear, our democratic movement will continue until and unless the central government grants ILP in the state of Meghalaya,” he said.