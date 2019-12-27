Search on for Assam men abducted in GH

Our Bureau

SHILLONG/ GUWAHATI: East Garo Hills police has launched operations to trace two persons hailing from Goalpara, Assam who have gone missing in East Garo Hills since Tuesday.

East Garo Hills SP, Ringrang TG Momin, said that operations have been launched and efforts are on to rescue the persons who have been apparently kidnapped.

The vehicle in which they were travelling (AS18 E 5462) has been recovered from a forest under the Rongjeng police station in the district.

The missing persons have been identified as Gulzar Ali and Hamid Ali.

When asked if insurgent groups are involved in the kidnapping, the district police chief said that it is a handiwork of some small time criminals.

Speaking to The Shillong Times from Goalpara on Thursday evening, additional superintendent of police, Goalpara, Amitabh Basumatary, said the officer-in charge of Goalpara police station was in touch with his Rongjeng counterpart on the matter.

“However, till now, he is yet to be intimated on any headway in the case. The family members of the missing persons had lodged a complaint at Goalpara Sadar police station and have left for Rongjeng to pursue the matter,” Basumatary said.