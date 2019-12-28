Gas explosion destroys house in Tura, close shave for inmates

By Our Reporter

TURA: A powerful gas explosion in a locality of Tura led to a fire that destroyed several rooms of a house but miraculously no one was hurt on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at around 9:30 in the morning in a house belonging to one Phillip A Sangma. The LPG cylinder explosion occurred at Spring Hills locality of Chandmari in Tura.

A gas cylinder left inside a room by his tenants who had gone home for the Christmas holidays apparently was leaking triggering the powerful explosion.

The explosion was so powerful that it blew a hole right through the RCC concrete roof of the house and caused a fire that totally destroyed four adjoining rooms with tin sheeting roof. Three other rooms sustained partial damage.

Fortunately, there was no one in the house when the explosion occured.

The fire caused by the explosion was quickly contained and prevented from spreading to nearby houses by the quick reaction of the fire and emergency service of the Tura police which dispatched two fire engines to douse the flames.

“Within eight minutes of receipt of the distress call our fire tenders team were dispatched. It was a miracle no one was hurt,” said district police chief MGR Kumar who lauded his fire and emergency team for the quick response.