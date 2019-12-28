MDA for administrator’s rule in KHADC despite numbers

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) has reiterated that administrator’s rule should be imposed in Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) even after the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has regained majority in the Council.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday said that the MDA prefers the imposition of administrator’s rule in the KHADC.

“We know there is a change in the political equation in the Council. But the Government cannot tolerate the irresponsibility of the MDCs by changing sides from one group to another just to suit their political interests,” Tynsong said.

According to him, the decision to impose administrator’s rule was taken in the best interest of the Council.

“The governor should take over the administration of the Council till such time when the government feels that the situation is back to normal,” the deputy chief minister said.

He further said that there should not be any doubts in the minds of the people that the government is taking sides on the issue.

Tynsong said the state government hopes that the governor would impose administrator’s rule in the Council at the earliest.

The deputy chief minister said the MDCs will now need the signatures of at least 20 members to urge the governor to convene the special session to elect the new Chief Executive Member.

When asked about the present CEM, Latiplang Kharkongor, he said that the state government does not recognise Kharkongor as the CEM.

“The government is yet to notify the election of Kharkongor as the CEM. The KHADC at present does not have a CEM,” Tynsong said. The state government for the second time had recommended imposition of administrator’s rule in the KHADC.

Earlier, the government had recommended administrator’s rule after the UDP- led UDA was toppled after five members of the ruling alliance voted in favour of the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition Congress.

The governor, however, declined to invoke the administrator’s rule.