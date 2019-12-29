‘Implementation not easy like plucking a fruit’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Getting the Centre’s nod for implementation of Inner Line Permit system in the state is easier said than done, according to BJP MLA and Cabinet minister AL Hek.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, Hek said that the matter has to go through several processes before the final nod.

“ It is not like climbing a tree, plucking a fruit and coming back,” he said while adding that the Centre will take views and opinions of different stakeholders including people from different communities, NGOs and even the government before taking a call on the matter.

It may be mentioned that several NGOs in the state are demanding immediate implementation of ILP in the state and even the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly recently passed a resolution to urge the Centre to implement ILP in the state.

He said that discussion of the Meghalaya government with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, has been inconclusive and it would continue.

When asked about the speculation that the Centre is ready to implement ILP provided that the privileges under Sixth Schedule would be withdrawn, he said that these are mere speculations and there was no talk on these lines

Stating that concrete discussions are required to be held on the matter of implementing ILP in the state, he said that the government had told the Union Home Minister that Citizenship Amendment Act should be totally exempted from Meghalaya.

According to Hek, he in his personal capacity also met Shah and Minister of State K Reddy and urged them to fully exempt Meghalaya from CAA.