Indigenous status for Assam Gorkhas demanded

Indigenous status for Assam Gorkhas demande

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha (BGP) has appealed to the Assam government to issue a gazette notification recognising Gorkha residents of the state as indigenous and thereby ensure constitutional rights for the community while Clause 6 of Assam Accord is being implemented along with land rights, a statement issued on Sunday, said.

“Gorkha is an Indian indigenous community. So the government of Assam should as soon as possible notify Gorkha as an indigenous community of the state through a gazette notification so that during implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, the constitutional rights, including land rights of Gorkhas, are protected,” Sukhman Moktan, national president, Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha, said.

It may be mentioned here that a joint representation was made by the Gorkha civil society organisations of Assam, including the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha, to the empowered committee formed by the Union home ministry for Clause 6 implementation to categorise Gorkhas as indigenous and ensure rights as enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

Moktan further appealed to Gorkhas across Northeast and rest of India to write Gorkha in the community segment and mention Nepali/Gorkha Bhasha as mentioned in the Indian Constitution Eighth Schedule, language segment during the National Population Register (NPR) and National Census 2021.

Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha is a national federation and socio-cultural organisation of Indian Gorkhas with a pan InCorrespondem