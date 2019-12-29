NPP wants admin rule in KHADC, GHADC

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: NPP state chief, WR Kharlukhi has reiterated that administrator’s rule should be imposed in both Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council and the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council to bring stability.

Pointing out that the Governor Tathagata Roy was very wrong in rejecting the recommendation of the state government to impose administrator’s rule in the KHADC, Kharlukhi said that the immediate effect of it was the GHADC and this would have further impacted the JHADC.

Acknowledging and informing that the NPP MDCs are returning, Kharlukhi, however, said that in spite of NPP getting the majority, he would still prefer administrator’s rule to be imposed to set things right so that at least people coming from outside as administrator should know the real situation of the state.

The Opposition Congress had moved a no-confidence motion against the UDP -NPP led executive committee in the council which led to its fall as some NPP MDCs had also voted against the ruling.

The same was replicated in the GHADC and despite the state government’s recommendation to the governor to impose administrator’s rule in the KHADC citing instability, the governor had rejected it and this led to similar scenes in GHADC.

The NPP-led MDA had maintained that the party would prefer the imposition of administrator’s rule in the KHADC even after the UDA has regained majority in the Council.

There are claims that at present in the House of 29, the UDA has the support of 16 MDCs with the joining of independent MDC from Nongshken constituency, Grace Mary Kharpuri and Congress MDC from Mairang-Nongkhlaw, Batskhem Ryntathiang to the alliance.

The strength of United Democratic Front (UDF) has been reduced to 12 minus the chairman of the Council, sources said.