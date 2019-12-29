Two minors gang raped; 3 held in SWKH

Our Bureau

TURA/MAWKYRWAT: Two minor girls were gang raped in Garo Hills and Khasi Hills in the last one week.

In Tura, a 16-year-old girl was gang raped by three youth from her village on the night of December 25.

The three accused, who are below 18 years of age, surrendered at the Tura Women Police Station on Saturday and were remanded to a juvenile court.

In her statement, the girl said the trio woke her up and forcibly took her to a nearby jungle. All the accused were absconding.

“We have sought their birth certificates to ascertain their actual age and if required we will go for ossification test to determine the age of the accused,” West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police M G R Kumar said.

In Mawkyrwat, three persons, including two above 40 years of age, were arrested on December 25 under the POCSO Act for gang raping a 15-year-old girl recently.

According to the FIR filed by the father of the victim, the teenager went missing from December 21-24.

In her statement, the girl said on Day 1 she went with Yosterly Tongwah (48) and on the next day she went with Banjop Wanniang (27). Both the men are from Mawlangwir. On Day 3, she went with Phresdington Lyngkhoi (48) from Mawmerang, the victim said.

The FIR said the men sexually abused her. According to POCSO, consensual sex with a girl below 18 years of age is considered as rape.