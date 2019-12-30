Ensure proper recognition for freedom fighters: KHNAM

GUWAHATI: Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has appealed to the Meghalaya government to ensure befitting recognition to the contributions and sacrifices of all freedom fighters of the state.

“On this 157th death anniversary of our freedom fighter, ‘U Kiang Nangbah’, we appeal to the state government for proper recognition of the sacrifices of all the freedom fighters of the state,” the regional party said in a statement issued on Monday.

“It is sad to see that a special occasion like this ends up with just a note from our honourable chief minister. It is sad to see that the Secretariat building does not have statue of any freedom fighter. While the government spends crores of rupees on festivals but nothing is done for our great leaders who fought the British and gave their lives for the nation,” the statement said.

“It is seen that the importance of these leaders have become the responsibility only of a few NGOs.

The party further said that district councils too have done precious little in this regard.

“On this 157 death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah we resolve to push the state government and district councils to leave no stone unturned to ensure that generations remember the sacrifices made by the great leaders and to ensure that proper recognition is given to them,” the statement added.