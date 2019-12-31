Anti-CAA stir takes heavy toll on Assam’s tourism sector

GUWAHATI: The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act agitation has hit Assam’s tourism sector hard during peak season, with Assam Tourism Development Corporation claiming an estimated loss of about Rs 500 crore during December 2019 and anticipating a similar loss in January 2020.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) chairman, Jayanta Malla Baruah however said that it would take about two to three years to recover the cumulative loss (of about Rs 1000 crore incurred during December-January).

“The estimated loss in December alone is to the tune of Rs 500 crore and a similar financial loss is anticipated next month with tourists, both domestic and foreign, cancelling their travel and hotel bookings. As it is, countries such as the US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, France, Russia, Taiwan, Israel and Singapore have issued travel advisories against touring Assam, citing that the current situation (in the wake of the anti-CAA agitation) in the state is not conducive for travel,” Baruah said.

Last year, the state had a seasonal inflow of 60.27lakh domestic tourists and 41,209 overseas tourists.

“This year, about 65 lakh domestic and between 45,000 to 50,000 tourists to the state were expected. But the footfall has taken a hit owing to the agitation this month. For instance in the globally-famous Kaziranga National Park itself, there have been 16,041 less tourists in December this year compared to December last year. Jeep safaris have been substantially lower this season than in the cumulative period of the previous years,” he said.

Baruah further informed that owing to cancellation of bookings, the hotel industry suffered a business of about Rs 13.25crore during December 11 to 25, 2019. He however said that situation was expected to improve from February 2020.