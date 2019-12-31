Goons assault people, force shops to close

SHILLONG: Miscreants on Monday once again roughed up several people in Keating Road area here.

Eyewitnesses said that a group of boys came to the area in the morning and asked the shopkeepers to close down shops and also roughed up several passersby.

Eyewitnesses also said that besides passersby, the miscreants also beat up a candy seller and shopkeepers.

This is not the first time when miscreants have gone on a rampage and assaulted people. Similar incidents were reported where the miscreants attacked the shopkeepers and passersby.

When contacted, a police official said that immediately after the matter was reported, police teams were rushed to the area.

The official also said that when police enquired about the miscreants, the shopkeepers said that they could not identify them.

The matter was also discussed with the DGP on Monday.