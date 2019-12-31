KSU asks ILP opponents to leave Meghalaya soon

Agitation against CAA to continue: NESO

SHILLONG: Bent on having Inner Line Permit (ILP) implemented, Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) president Lambokstar Marngar on Monday said those opposed to it should leave the state as soon as possible.

On the other hand, the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), which is spearheading the movement against the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the North East, has also asked the central government to speed up the process of implementing ILP in the state and extend it to the other states of the North East as well.

Marngar was speaking at a function to commemorate the 157th death anniversary of the Khasi-Jaintia freedom fighter, Kiang Nangbah. The union unveiled a renovated monument of Nangbah at the Civil Hospital junction.

He said the union will continue its demand for ILP in the state and fight against exploitation by illegal immigrants. The president’s scathing remarks come in the wake of murmurs opposing the implementation of ILP. “If there are people who oppose ILP they should leave Meghalaya as soon as possible. We have only one land, we will live here and die here but we will not give up our land and our culture to outsiders,” he said.

He said that the union will seek support from every village to mobilise support for ILP. On the other hand, Marngar warned of stiff opposition if the state government does not resolve the tussle over the appointment of state chief secretary.

The government had appointed MS Rao as the new chief secretary instead of his senior, Hector Marwein.

Marngar said that the government is not serious to uplift the people of the state.

A traditional dance was presented by the dancers from Ri-Bhoi before the monument was unveiled.

Stir against CAA

Talking to media persons here on Monday, the NESO chairman said that ILP has been a demand of the KSU and the people of Meghalaya since early eighties and they want central government to speed up the process of implementing it in the state and extend all over the NE to save the indigenious people from the unabated influx of immigrants from Bangladesh.

Expressing optimism that the Centre will listen to the voice of the people, Jyrwa said the Union government must come clean in view of rumours doing the rounds that ILP may not be granted.

On the protest against CAA, Jyrwa said NESO in consultation with other constituents has decided that the agitation against it will continue.

He said that though ILP was granted to a few, but they are hopeful that the concerted effort of the NE against CAA will be noticed by the Centre and the region would be fully exempted from the Act.

Meanwhile, on the petition filed in Supreme Court, Jyrwa said that the next hearing is on January 22 and they are hopeful of getting get justice.