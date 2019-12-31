National Statistics Survey training in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A three-day regional training camp (RTC) for field officers and staff to be engaged in the 78th round of National Statistics Survey (NSS) got under way here on Tuesday.

The training, being organised by the National Statistical Office, Guwahari region, is covering areas such as data collection procedures besides application of survey instruments for conducting the sample survey on various aspects of socio-economic, industrial and agriculture statistics of the region.

The socio-economic survey (NSS 78th round) will be conducted from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020. The survey will be devoted to the subjects, “Domestic Tourism Expenditure” and “Multiple Indicators”.