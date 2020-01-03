Assam govt to distribute over 40,000 land pattas on Jan 28

Our Bureau

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to provide land pattas to more than 40,000 landless indigenous people on January 28.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the functioning of the state revenue and disaster management department on Thursday and directed the department to take steps to distribute land pattas to more beneficiaries in subsequent phases so that the state government’s commitment to provide land pattas to one lakh landless indigenous people could be achieved. Moreover, it was decided in the meeting that 160 satras and devalayas of the state would receive Rs 2 lakh annually in addition to the regular annuity they are provided by the state government.

“The Arundhati Gold Scheme would be ceremonially launched in the first week of March, 2020 whereby beneficiaries of economically weaker sections would be given money for purchasing 10 grams of gold after registering marriages,” an official statement issued here said.

Sonowal also directed the department to expediently bring the utilisation certificates of flood management funds from deputy commissioners of districts. He also directed Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna to review the fund utilisation status. The department was further asked to take immediate steps for building material banks on zone basis from where essential material could be provided to flood affected districts.