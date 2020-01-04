Organisations await govt follow up on ILP resolution

SHILLONG: Four organisations – Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Federation of Khasi Jaintia Garo People (FKJGP), Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) and Ri-Bhoi Youth Federation (RBYF) are keeping a close watch on the state government which should follow up on the resolution on ILP passed during a special session held in December.

A statement from the four organisations stated that ILP should be implemented and reminded the state government that the Centre had asked the state government to meet the concerned union minister after Christmas and New Year.

The organisations lauded Manipur for setting up check posts to cater to outsiders visiting Manipur and apply for ILP and criticised Meghalaya for going slow with the establishment of entry and exit points which are part and parcel of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

The organisations stated that Meghalaya should follow the example of Manipur to prevent the influx of illegal immigrants.