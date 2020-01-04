Vijayan writes to 11 non-BJP CMs for united stand against CAA

Thiruvananthapuram: Days after a Kerala Assembly resolution demanded that the CAA be scrapped, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday wrote to 11 non-BJP chief ministers asking them to take similar steps against the controversial law and pitching for unity to protect democracy and secularism.

The Kerala assembly had on Tuesday passed the resolution — supported by ruling CPIM-led LDF and opposition Congress headed UDF — demanding the repeal of the CAA.

Kerala became the first state to take such a course amid the continuing protests against the citizenship law in various parts of the country.

Vijayan, who has been strident in his opposition to the CAA, wrote to chief ministers of 11 states, including Bihar’s Nitish Kumar, an ally of BJP, saying there was need to stand united in preserving the country’s democracy and secularism. The Marxist veteran expressed hope that the unity in diversity of the country, which has stood the test of times, will ultimately emerge stronger. (PTI)