Immunization under Mission Indradanush held in Tura

TURA: An intensified immunization programme for children under Mission Indradanush was on Tuesday conducted by the District Health Society of West Garo Hills at Cherangre under Sampalgre Urban Health centre. The special programme was conducted in view of the locality being one of the most resistant to immunizations.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh who attended the session as the Chief Guest said that children in Garo Hills, particularly children in the rural areas are found to be iron and calcium deficient resulting in their stunted growths. Underlying the importance of Mission Indradanush, the DC said that immunizations and vaccinations of children is a must for their physical and mental growths. Stating that marriage of girls below 18 years is prohibited under the law, he cautioned that bearing a child below 18 years is biologically and physically dangerous for the girl as well as for the infant.

It may be mentioned that Mission Indradanush aims to immunize children under 2 years of age and pregnant women against eight vaccine preventable diseases of Tuberculosis, Meningitis, Measles, Hepatitis B, Tetanus, Whooping Cough, Poliomyelitis and Diphtheria. A Central Government Programme, the Mission was launched on 2014 by Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda.