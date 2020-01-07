Pressure groups ask govt to come out of hibernation

Discussion on ILP with Centre

SHILLONG: Pressure groups in the state have asked the state government to now come out of hibernation after the Christmas and New Year celebrations are over and deliver what was promised to the people of the state.

Khasi Students Union (KSU) general secretary Donald V Thabah on Monday said, “They (government) should come out of hibernation and do something which is proactive”.

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution to urge the Centre to implement ILP in Meghalaya and the meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah was to be held after Christmas.

However, till date there are no reports of when and where the meeting will take place.

Acknowledging that most of the cabinet ministers are out of station, Thabah, however, said, “But when they return they should push it in the corridors of New Delhi so that ILP would be implemented and the entire North East region should be exempted from the purview of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act”.

He also informed that the opposition to the CAA is on and the KSU had a public meeting on Monday at Dangar near Balat, South West Khasi Hills.

“In the coming days, we will be traveling to other parts of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills and we will be airing our views in opposition to the CAA,” he added.

Meanwhile, the president of Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations, Robert June Kharjahrin said they were expecting the meeting with union home minister after Christmas but it has not happened and it is new year already.

He appealed the Centre to take a call immediately on the resolution passed by the Assembly and also asked the chief minister and the Opposition leaders to join hands along with the government to meet the Union home minister and demand the implementation of ILP in the state as early as possible.