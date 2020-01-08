Curious case of Naseem Shah

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Boards (PCB) decision to withdraw young pace sensation Naseem Shah from the under-19 squad for the upcoming World Cup could likely be to avoid another controversy regarding the actual age of the cricketer.

During the tour Down Under, questions over Shah’s age were raised in the international media before the PCB categorically denied all such reports.

A tweet from Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq had surfaced on social media dated December 1, 2018 which read: “Highly rated 17-year-old pace bowler Nasim Shah who was signed by Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League has suffered a back injury. He is back in training and hopes to be fit for PSL4 #Cricket #PSL4.”

On Monday, another development took place in the matter as reliable sources told Pakistan’s national daily — The Dawn — that despite defending the age of Shah, the PCB had initiated an investigation at its own level after the Australia tour.

“Sources said that PCB’s doctors in their reports could not ascertain Shah’s exact date of birth because they are of the view that no reliable scientific way is available to determine that while no international sporting bodies recognizes bone test as the authentic parameter to decide any player’s age,” reported the Dawn.

“An official of the junior team’s management on the condition of anonymity told Dawn that Nasim’s presence in the team would have been more beneficial for Pakistan to win the tournament.,” it added. (IANS)