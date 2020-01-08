MDA partners unhappy with illegal coal transportation

SHILLONG: Many ministers, MLAs and leaders supporting the NPP-led MDA government in the state do not seem to be happy with the way the government is handling the entire issue of illegal transportation of coal in the state.

While the accusations against the state government for allowing free passage of coal-laden trucks have been made by the Opposition and the NGOs from time to time, there are reports about discontentment among the MDA partners as far as handling the issue of coal transportation is concerned.

Sources who do not wish to be identified said that the situation about the issue of illegal coal mining has been taken up with the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and the matter was explained in details especially related to the ramifications which the government and its partners may face in 2023 Assembly elections if the illegal transportation of coal is not addressed by the state government at the earliest.

Another source too said that they have already apprised the chief minister to react and take action against the manner in which coal trucks are being allowed to transport illegal coal.

The source also told media persons that there are hundreds of coal-laden trucks which are stationed at Shillong bypass for the last four days and surprisingly, this has not come to the attention of the authorities.

The source also revealed that during day time, most of the coal laden-trucks are stationed directed towards Jowai but at night, all these trucks head towards Guwahati.

The fact that hundreds of trucks are stationed at Shillong bypass was also highlighted in a section of the press.

Another source while talking to media persons also said that media should highlight about the individuals and people who are allowing the transportation of coal and who are the stakeholders who are benefitting from the move.

The NGT appointed panel headed by BP Katakey too had made it very clear that illegal transportation of coal is still taking place in the state. Whenever the media persons had sought response from the chief minster about the illegal transportation of coal, he had defended the state authorities by saying that it is difficult to detect illegal coal extraction and transportation as these activities sometimes take place in far flung places.

The youth wing of the United Democratic Party, an ally in the MDA government, has already demanded that a judicial probe be initiated into reports of widespread extortion carried out on passing coal trucks in North Garo Hills on December 30 night.

While the state police from time to time keep on detecting few hundreds of trucks carrying coal, many who are on the national highways at night say that frequently, thousands of coal-laden trucks pass through without any hurdles.