‘Ready to take up arms, shed blood for ILP’

MAWKYRWAT: The pressure groups on Tuesday warned the Centre that they are ready to fight even to the extent of shedding blood and taking up arms if it continues to bring laws to suppress the indigenous people. Speaking at a public meeting held at Balat, South West Khasi Hills district on Tuesday as part of the tour programme to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and demand ILP in the state, president of the KSU, Lambokstar Marngar said, “If the Centre continues to bring laws that suppress the indigenous people, we are ready to fight by any means. If we cannot fight with ink, we will fight with blood to protect the Jaitbynriew”.

He also said that the MDA government should not sit idle and be comfortable just because it has passed a resolution in the Assembly for the implementation of ILP in the state.

“Instead, they should follow up the matter and put pressure on the Centre till the ILP is implemented”, he said.

Marngar also spoke on the threat and impact of the CAA on the language and culture of the indigenous people of North East India.

The general secretary of Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), Sadon Blah said the decision of the Centre to bring the CAA is like ‘teaching us to take up guns’. “The Government of India should not underestimate our patience by oppressing us, we also know how to use guns,” Blah said.

The Syiem of Hima Bhowal, Kynsai Syiem also warned the Centre not to look down upon the Jaitbynriew because the Instrument of Accession (IOA) is still there. “As the Government of India has used force in 1947-48 against the Khasi kings to sign the IOA, we also as the Jaitbynriew should force the government of India to give ILP in Meghalaya,” Syiem said.

Others who spoke include Jiedskhem Nongsiej, general secretary of the KSU South West Khasi Hills district, Bonsen Snaitang, president of KSU Balat border area circle and others.

The KSU has also informed that the Union will organise a public meeting at Mawsynram market from 11.30 am on January 16 to oppose the CAA.

The KSU South West Khasi Hills district along with the KSU Lawbah border area circle invited the Rangbah Shnong, Seng Longkmie, Seng Samla and the youths from the area to attend the meeting.

A statement in this regard was issued by Michael Dingan, assistant general secretary of the KSU South West Khasi Hills.