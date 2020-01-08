Sports Snippets

De Rossi retires from football

Buenos Aires: Veteran former Italy international Daniele De Rossi announced his retirement from football on Monday, just six months after joining Argentine giants Boca Juniors. De Rossi played only seven matches for the Buenos Aires outfit, scoring once, but said he needed to return home for family reasons. “I need to go home. I’m leaving Boca and football,” said the 36-year-old former Italy and Roma midfielder. “I’m leaving a club that has entered my heart, this sport, my passion.” De Rossi, who suffered several injuries during his time in Argentina, insisted that he has “no serious health problems” but merely felt “the need to be closer to my family, to my daughter. I miss them and they miss me”.(AFP)



Barca eye midfielder Fernandes

Rio De Janeiro: FC Barcelona have opened talks with Palmeiras to sign highly-rated midfielder Matheus Fernandes, according to reports in Brazil’s press.Globo Esporte said that the Catalan giants are in the market for a defensive midfielder, a role in which Fernandes shone during the latter stages of the 2019 Brazilian Serie A season.Barcelona were also linked with the 21-year-old in 2017 following a breakthrough campaign with Botafogo’s first team.Fernandez would be the third Brazilian in Barcelona’s squad, joining midfielder Arthur and goalkeeper Neto. (PTI)



IPL 2020 final likely from 7.30 pm

New Delhi: While the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29, the final will be played on May 24. The 57-day window also means that host broadcasters Star are likely to have their way and there will be no double headers. The starting time is almost certain to be 7.30 p.m. Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments confirmed that the 2020 edition will be played over 57 days and the longer window means that double headers could now be a thing of the past. Starting time will be from 7.30 p.m. as per the knowledge of the source. (IANS)