Young Guns, Rangkynsai, Tornado & Royal CC register victories

SHILLONG: Young Guns defeated The XI by 1 run in a closely fought game of cricket during the day and night cricket tournament held at Rilbong on Tuesday. Youn Guns batted first and scored 58 runs in 6 overs. However, The XI were on the hunt and scored 57 runs in 6 overs only to lose the game by 1 run. In the second match of the day, Rangkynsai defeated Vintage by 6 runs. Rangkynsai scored 41 runs in 6 overs batting first; in reply, Vintage scored 35 runs in 6 overs. In the third match of the day, Tornado defeated Heritage by 1 wicket. Heritage batted first and scored 52 runs in 6 overs. In reply, Tornado chased down the target and scored 54 runs in 6 overs. In the last match, Royal CC defeated Free Souls by 5 wickets. Free Souls batted first and scored 28 runs in 6 overs. In reply, Royal scored 30 runs in 2.3 overs.