Cong to resume CAA awareness drive in borders

SHILLONG: The State Congress will continue its drive to sensitise border residents on the ramifications of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Meghalaya.

The party had launched the “Sacrifice Christmas” programme in December and organised an awareness drive in Rambrai and Langpih areas but has not followed it up.

Senior Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh on Wednesday said the party was scheduled to visit other areas but could not do so due to unavoidable circumstances.

However, the programme would resume shortly, she said, adding, “We have plans to visit the inter-state border areas in Khasi-Jaintia Hills.””Most of the border residents do not know about CAA and they are unaware of its impact,” Lyngdoh said while replying to a query on the response of the people to the CAA.

The timing of the Congress programme assumes significance as the party has expressed concern over the delay in resolving the inter-state boundary dispute owing to fears that the areas of dispute might turn into enclaves for refugees post CAA implementation.