Khasi film ‘Ka Nongrim’ to be released on Jan 17

SHILLONG: Film “Ka Nongrim” will be release on January 17 at Bijou Cinema hall. It was informed by the producer of the film, Rimiko Saio on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, he said the movie would be shown at 11:30 am, 2 pm, 5 pm and 7 pm. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 7 lakh and movie was mostly shot at Ri-Bhoi district and some in Shillong.

He said that the shooting of the movie started in 2018. The director of the film is Anthony Khyriem.

Accompanying him is president of Meghalaya Film Makers’ Association (MFMA), Commander Shangpliang said the government has to come up with a policy on film-making.

He said the public should also lend their support to Khasi films by watching the movies.