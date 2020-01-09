Mill unions stick to permanent solution demand

GUWAHATI: Unconvinced by the “piecemeal” welfare move on the part of the Assam government, the Joint Action Committee of Recognised Unions (JACRU), Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mills, Assam, however has stuck to its stand, demanding a permanent solution and immediate release of 36 months’ pending salaries, including statutory dues, to the employees.

“The scholarship scheme announced by the state finance minister today is welcome, even as it seems that the government has finally woken up from its slumber. However, this is just a temporary measure and we reiterate that we want a permanent solution,” Manobendra Chakraborty, president, JACRU, Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mills, told The Shillong Times on Thursday

Reacting to the recent assurance by the state industries minister that the HPCL employees need not vacate the residential quarters by January 31, 2020, Chakraborty said the state government should submit a petition before NCLT against the tribunal’s order to vacate the official quarters.

“The verbal announcement of a minister has no place in the court of law. We want that the valuable land and property (mills) should be protected by the state government. The government should take initiative to issue an injunction on the land and submit the proposal to NCLT,” he added.