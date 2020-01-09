Parl panel on Sixth Schedule to meet on Jan 19

SHILLONG: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Sixth Schedule will visit the state on January 19 to hold discussions with the stakeholders.

The committee headed by Congress MP Anand Sharma will discuss the amendment of the Sixth Schedule, an official source said.

Prior to the meeting in Shillong, the committee will also hold a related meeting in Guwahati.

A committee on district council affairs headed by the Minister in-charge of the department, James Sangma, and other officials had met Sharma in New Delhi last year.

The state government had opposed inclusion of unrepresented tribes in the councils.

The increase of seats in all the three district councils is another agenda of discussion.

Though the government wanted the exclusion of unrepresented tribes as nominated members in the councils, several organisations representing the unrepresented tribes had demanded their inclusion in the councils. Earlier, the government had insisted for increase of 10 more seats in the KHADC from the current 30 though the executive committee of KHADC was against the proposal of the government.

The need to introduce anti-defection law in the councils will also be discussed in the meeting, sources added.