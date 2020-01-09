UDP to raise coal issue with DC, minor minerals with Mining and Geology

TURA: The United Democratic Party (UDP) in Garo Hills has resolved to seek information from the South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner as well as from the Director of the Mining and Geology Department with regard to coal transport in Garo Hills and the export of minor minerals via Mahendraganj in South West Garo HIlls.

The party took the resolution in an emergent meeting held in the presence of the party’s Working President and former MLA, Luderberg Ch Momin where it raised concern over recent news reports of sale of coal by public auction without following necessary guidelines in South Garo Hills, the hijacking of DMR and Transport check gates by civilians and the report of the irregular sale of unclaimed seized coal by public auction.

In the meeting the party took the resolution to seek clarification from the South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner whether proper indemnification, due procedural exercises were observed prior to lifting of coal consignments and whether the official was aware of the fact that coal laden trucks have been emerging out of Boko in Assam and Khanapara exit points.

With regard to the issue of export of minor minerals (granite/stones) via Mahendraganj which was raised during the meeting by District President of South West Garo Hills, Kenedy R Marak, the party resolved to seek information from the Director of Mining and Geology Department on the modus operandi of its export via Mahendraganj international exit point.

During the meeting the party also expressed resentment over the Citizenship Act and resolved to strongly oppose it.