Welfare scheme urged for bereaved journalists’ kin

GUWAHATI: The media fraternity here on Thursday appealed to the Assam government for launching a scheme to support the families of working journalists who died on duty.

Appreciating Assam government for initiating a pension scheme for journalists, the fraternity also called for considering extending such benefits to the spouses of journalists who die before attaining the age of 60.

Attending a memorial meeting of journalist Naresh Mitra at Guwahati Press Club, various speakers deliberated on the need for immediate financial support to his family.

Mitra, a senior journalist of the Times of India here, was found grievously injured under mysterious circumstances on November 22, 2019 and hospitalised for 17 days thereafter. He was in deep coma with an internal head injury before finally passing away on December 9, 2019.