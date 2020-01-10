19 yrs after fire, Assembly building project makes steady progress

SHILLONG: On the 19th anniversary of the destruction of the heritage Assembly building, there is hope that the new building will be completed within three years.

It was on January 9, 2001 that the Assembly building was gutted by a devastating fire.

There has been undue delay in construction of a new building for various reasons, including change of sites on several occasions.

After 19 years, the government finally selected the site at Mawdiangdiang.

Earlier, the plan to shift the Assembly building to Mawdiangdiang was rejected after a resolution was passed in the Assembly in this regard.

After the work was allotted to Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Limited (UPRNNL) on June 15 last year, the progress of work is 25 to 30 per cent. The deadline given for competition is three years.

Director of UPRNNL Anuj Kansal said at present ground floor slab casting is going on.

He said special German technology machines are used for concrete batching plant and boom pump, which has never been used in PWD works, for supreme quality and speedy work.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 141 crore and the amount received by the company is around Rs 24 crore.

Though the deadline to complete the building is June 2022, the company hopes to finish it five months ahead of the deadline.