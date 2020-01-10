BSF-Police destroy hemp cultivation

GUWAHATI: Border Security Force, Guwahati Frontier and Dinhata Police carried out a joint operation for destruction of illegal cultivation of hemp (ganja) in Dinhata Block, Coochbehar, West Bengal.

Troops of BSF under Guwahati Frontier and Dinhata Police carried out the joint operation on Thursday for destruction of illegal cultivation of hemp in general area of village Jhikri, Nagarbari and Kismat Dasagram. During the operations, six bighas of cultivated land consisting approximately 700 plants of hemp were destroyed, according to a source in BSF Frontier Headquarter here.

In recent past, such illegal cultivation of hemp in the bordering areas has become a trend as it has been an easy source of earning. But, BSF troops are always on the alert about the issues of such illegal activities, trans-border crimes, infiltration and making all endeavours to contain such trans-border crimes.