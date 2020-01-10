Coal-laden trucks ply without challans

SHILLONG: The seizure of a coal-laden truck at Laitkor on Thursday revealed that many trucks are plying without challans.

The driver of the truck, which has a Punjab registration number, said that he only showed slips at one or two places since he did not have any proper challan.

Sources said that there are many instances where the trucks are allowed to pass through various gates even without proper challans.

“This is not the first case but there are many trucks which ply without proper challans”, the sources added.

The truck driver said that he used to load cement from Lumshnong but this time the consignment from Lumshnong was coal.

The driver was asked to call a phone number when he reaches Byrnihat.

The truck was initially found at Mawblei and then at Laitkor before it was seized.

The owner of the truck identified as Mohit is from Haryana and the coal probably belonged to a local businessman from West Jaintia Hills.

Though only nine metric tonnes of coal were allowed for transportation, the seized truck carried 40 metric tonnes of coal, police said.

The truck was taken to Madanrting police station and a case was registered for illegal transportation of coal after an FIR was filed by Agnes Kharshiing.